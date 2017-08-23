Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Likud Knesset member Yehuda Glick attempted to ascend to the Temple Mount on Tuesday together with Bayit Yehudi Knesset Member Shuli Mualem-Refaeli.

The two MKs walked together up the Mughrabi foot bridge towards the entrance to the site, where they were stopped by a local police officer, who told them he was carrying out an order from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also asked Glick, “Don’t be provocative.”

Advertisement

Prior to becoming a lawmaker, Glick was accustomed to ascending to the Temple Mount daily as the founder and head of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation. He has vigorously fought against the prime minister’s ban on legislators entering the site, enacted in October 2015.

Earlier this summer, Netanyahu briefly considered relaxing the ban, but immediately reinstated it to avoid provocations after a terrorist attack on two Israeli police officers at the holy site.