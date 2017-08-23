Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
MK Yehuda Glick and MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli leave after they were denied entry to the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem Old City, August 23, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still prevents Knesset members and ministers from visiting the Temple Mount compound.

Likud Knesset member Yehuda Glick attempted to ascend to the Temple Mount on Tuesday together with Bayit Yehudi Knesset Member Shuli Mualem-Refaeli.

The two MKs walked together up the Mughrabi foot bridge towards the entrance to the site, where they were stopped by a local police officer, who told them he was carrying out an order from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also asked Glick, “Don’t be provocative.”

Prior to becoming a lawmaker, Glick was accustomed to ascending to the Temple Mount daily as the founder and head of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation. He has vigorously fought against the prime minister’s ban on legislators entering the site, enacted in October 2015.

Earlier this summer, Netanyahu briefly considered relaxing the ban, but immediately reinstated it to avoid provocations after a terrorist attack on two Israeli police officers at the holy site.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

