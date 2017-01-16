Monkey See, Monkey Flees Ramat Gan Safari

The public is being asked to call authorities if anyone spots Conner, a capuchin monkey who escaped from the Ramat Gan Safari.



Conner, a 17-year-old wedge-capped capuchin monkey from the Ramat Gan Safari.

Photo Credit: Courtesy, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality / Channel 2 Television News



Residents in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan have been asked by police to let them know if they happen to spot a small furry culprit hanging around or speeding through trees and power lines by a long brown tail.

A 17-year-old Gracile wedge-capped capuchin monkey escaped from the Ramat Gan Safari on Monday, and by evening had not yet been caught.

The small creature, whose name is “Conner,” does not pose a threat to the public, but the Safari management said they are concerned for his safety.

The public is being asked to keep their distance and not to make any loud noises near the small monkey, which may frighten him and which may prompt him to run towards a street and accidentally be hit by a car.

