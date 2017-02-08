More Road Terror, Stoning Attacks, Smashed Windshields

Numerous Israeli drivers came under stoning attacks but none were physically injured though several escaped with damaged cars.



At least one Israeli bus and several private vehicles came under stoning attacks in Gush Etzion during the day on Wednesday, the Hebrew-language 0404 news site reported.

Arab terrorists hurled rocks at the drivers as they were traveling north of the area known as the Tomb of the Sheikh, along Highway 60 in Judea.

Earlier in the day, there were other attacks by Arabs who hurled rocks at Israelis as they drove past the junction leading to the Jewish community of Karmei Tzur.

Moked 443 reports no physical injuries in any of the attacks. But a number of vehicles were damaged by the rocks.

The drivers all had enough sense to keep their vehicles moving until they made it to a safe destination.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday’s attacks thus far.

