Mother of Dead IDF Soldier Invites Israelis to Funeral: ‘We Have No Family Here’



Photo Credit: Corporal Viacheslav Gregory



Tanya Gregory, mother of Corporal Viacheslav Gregory, an IDF soldier who made Aliya from the Ukraine and was killed in a maintenance accident on the Golan Heights this week, is asking Israelis to come to his funeral. Tanya is Viacheslav’s only relative in Israel, his biological father is bedridden in the Ukraine, unable to attend the funeral.

A Facebook post by Viacheslav’s army buddies reads: “Today at 2:30 PM Corporal Viacheslav Gregory, an Oleh from Ukraine who died two days ago in an APC accident on the Golan Heights, will be buried. […] The soldier’s mother is calling on the nation of Israel o come and give her son his final honor. All the people of Israel are responsible for one another – come and support the soldier’s mother and accompany Slava on his final path.”

The funeral will be at 2:30 PM today (Thursday), at the military section of the Rishon L’Tzion cemetery.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: