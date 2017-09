Photo Credit: Moked443

Drivers report massive stone throwing on Road 443, between the Dor Alon gas station and the Maccabim crossing, on Saturday night.

A father and son are being treated for glass shrapnel wounds after their windshield was hit by rocks, the mother, who was in the car, is being treated for shock. The son also has a jaw injury and glass fragments in his eyes.

A number of cars have been damaged.