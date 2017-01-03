National Center Planned for Information on Gender Equality in Israel

The Ministry for Science, Space and Technology has allocated NIS 3 million to create a national information center on gender equality.



The Caracal Battalion is an infantry combat battalion of the Israel Defense Forces, composed of both male and female soldiers, which is stationed along the Egyptian border. However, most of the Caracal soldiers are female.

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90



The Ministry for Science, Space and Technology has announced plans to set up a national center for information on gender equality.

The ministry has allocated NIS 3 million for the project.

Ministry director-general Peretz Vazan said in making the announcement that the center will be dedicated to promoting gender equality by researching the issue and providing evidence-based information to researchers and public bodies.

The data that results from analysis of the research is expected to include statistics from government institutions, universities, research institutes and civilian social bodies.

The findings will be available to the general public, academia, industry, government bodies and volunteer organizations in what he called a “user-friendly” format.

The center is to be established under the joint sponsorship of the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, Mossad Shmuel Ne’eman, and the Workshop for Public Knowledge.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: