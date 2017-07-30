Photo Credit: IDF COGAT

Inspectors at the Israel side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza were busy this past Thursday.

According to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Yoav Mordechai, 628 trucks filled with 19, 119 tons of goods entered the Hamas-ruled region via Israel on Thursday alone.

Last month, a total of 5,624 tons of gas, and 11,277 million liters of diesel fuel passed through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, along with 4,183 million liters of benzine fuel. Israel also supplied 1,055,312 cubic meters of water to the region in June as well.

In addition, 1,304 tons of merchandise were marketed in exports from Gaza through the Crossing, in the opposite direction, with assistance from the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza (CLA). These included 128 metals, 1,079 agricultural goods and 97 textiles, furniture and other items.

The CLA coordinates with all the relevant Israeli agencies and elements, including the Israel Defense Forces, the Land Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense, the Tax Authority, various government ministries, security forces, and others.

Kerem Shalom Crossing, located about four kilometers west of the southern Gaza border town of Rafah next to Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm.