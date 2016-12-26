Netanyahu: ‘According to UN, Maccabees Did Not Liberate Jerusalem, They Occupied Palestinian Territory’

PM Netanyahu says with sarcasm that according to the United Nations, the Maccabees did not liberate Jerusalem, but rather "occupied Palestinian territory."



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lights Chanukah menorah at the ancient Western Wall.

Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem / POOL



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit the second candle on Chanukah Sunday night at the Western Wall, saying he hadn’t planned to be at that place at that time, but “in light of the UN resolution, I thought that there was no better place to light the second Chanukah candle than the Western Wall.”

With some irony, Netanyahu went on to say, “According to the UN resolution, the Maccabees did not liberate Jerusalem, they occupied Palestinian territory.

“According to the UN resolution, the villages that they started out from in the Modi’in area, those villages and that area were ‘occupied Palestinian territory.’

“Of course the Palestinians arrived much later. We were in these places. We will return to these places and I ask those same countries that wish us a Happy Chanukah how they could vote for a UN resolution which says that this place, in which we are now celebrating Chanukah, is occupied territory.

“The Western Wall is not occupied. The Jewish Quarter is not occupied. The other places are not occupied either. Therefore, we do not accept, nor can we accept, this resolution. We are certain of our future just as we are certain of our past. And here I would like to light Chanukah candles on behalf of the Glory of Israel. Happy Chanukah.”

