Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not forget Tuesday while speaking to reporters after a visit with a recovering terror victim, to also mention a grieving family whose husband and father isn’t coming home.

“I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family of the pilot, Maj. (Res.) David (Dudi) Zohar,” he said.

Zohar, 43, whose Apache helicopter crashed Monday at the Ramon Air Base, left a brother and parents, as well as his wife Galit and four children. He was eulogized Monday by colleagues, family and friends as a “beloved” figure at Elbit Systems, where he worked for 13 years. By February 2016 he had worked his way up to becoming the vice president of the air division, dealing with precision munitions.

Zohar’s co-pilot was seriously injured as well. “We know the scale of pain,” said Netanyahu, who knows what it’s like to lose a family member in the military, “and we also wish the navigator who is fighting for his life a speedy recovery.”