PM Netanyahu's Remarks at Weekly Cabinet Meeting - 15/10/2017

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Germany and the State of Israel on the acquisition of three Dolphin-class submarines.

“The MOU is strategically important to the security of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Its signing reflects the commitment of Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel to the security of Israel and the deep cooperation between the two countries.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep appreciation to Chancellor Merkel, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

The deal, valued at $2 billion, is set to take effect in 2027 and will include significant financial support from the German government.

