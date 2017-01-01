Netanyahu, Putin Speak by Phone on Eighth Night of Chanukah

PM Netanyahu spoke with Russia's Pres. Putin about the situation in Syria, security coordination between the two nations, and about "peace."



Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow (June 2016)

Photo Credit: Israel Embassy in Russia



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening, (Dec. 31), the final night of Chanukah.

The two leaders discussed developments in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Their conversation included an “emphasis on Syria and continued security coordination in this sphere, which has already proven itself in preventing misunderstandings,” the statement said.

According to a statement from Moscow, the call was initiated by Jerusalem and the conversation included a discussion about the “Palestinian-Israeli peace process.”

It was the second conversation between the two men in a week. Last Sunday Israel’s prime minister had called Mr. Putin to express condolences over the crash of a military aircraft that resulted in the death of the entire 60-member Red Army Choir, plus 32 others, while on its way to the Middle East.

Israel’s prime minister was among the world leaders who received New Year’s greetings from Russia’s president this week. Mr. Putin “expressed confidence in the successful continuation in 2017 of joint efforts to enhance the entire range of Russian-Israeli relations and constructive cooperation in addressing regional and international issues in the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries, and for ensuring peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: