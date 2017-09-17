Photo Credit: Frankie Fouganthin / Wikimedia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nixed a requested meeting with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sweden was one of the first Western nations to recognize the Palestinian Authority as an independent sovereign nation.

Sweden also voted to support a UNESCO resolution critical of Israeli policies in Jerusalem and Gaza. In fact, Sweden was the only Western state to support the resolution calling Israel an ‘occupying power’ in Jerusalem, which was passed by a smaller-than-usual majority.