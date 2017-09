Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had high praise for Tuesday’s speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the United Nations General Assembly.

“In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech,” Netanyahu said.

“President Trump spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world, and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity.”