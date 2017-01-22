Netanyahu Will Talk with Trump Today



PM Netanyahu told reporters that he plans to speak with President Trump this evening.

He plans to discuss Iran, Syria, and the Arabs of Judea and Samaria.

There was supposed to be a ministerial vote today on applying Israeli sovereignty over the city of Ma’ale Adumim, but Netanyahu said the Trump administration asked him postpone the vote.

Israel’s Galei Tzahal reported this morning that a source in the Trump administration said they told Netanyahu no such thing, and have no intention of getting involved in Israel’s sovereignty legislation.

Hopefully, sovereignty will be on the discussion list too, and Netanyahu will get the permission he still thinks he needs.

Jewish Press News Briefs

