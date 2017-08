Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara took a few hours off on Tuesday to take a trip north to the ancient city of Hippos – also known by its Aramaic name of Susita.

The site is located in the southern Golan Heights.

Advertisement

When the city existed as Hippos, a Greco-Roman community, it flourished between 200 and 600 CE.