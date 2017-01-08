New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo: ‘Outraged’ at Terror Attack in Jerusalem

NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo expresses outrage and sadness at Jerusalem terror attack, reminds White House "friends stand shoulder to shoulder with each other."



NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Reuven Rivlin met in Jerusalem, August 13, 2014.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement at around 5 pm Israel time Sunday, expressing his sadness and outrage over the vicious terror attack that left four young IDF soldiers dead and 15 others wounded in Jerusalem.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged at the terror attack earlier today in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of four and injured many more,” wrote Cuomo in a post on the Twitter social networking site. He added in what may have been a pointed reminder to the White House, “In times of crisis, friends stand shoulder to shoulder with each other. Our thoughts are with the people of Israel today and we pray for those lost and injured and their families.”

In June 2016, Gov. Cuomo was the first in the United States to sign an executive order directing the state to divest public funds supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel. The state sanctions any firm that chooses to boycott the State of Israel.

Gov. signed the bill just before leaving to lead the annual Celebrate Israel Parade.

Two years earlier, Cuomo came to Israel on an official visit during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, as well as with U.S. natives of New York who are currently living in the Jewish State.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

