No Decision Made on Location of US Embassy in Israel, Says White House

"If it was already a decision, we wouldn't be going through this process."



Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Photo Credit: screenshot / Donald Trump YouTube channel



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Monday in Washington DC that no decision has been made on the location for the U.S. Embassy in Israel.

“We are at the early stages in this decision-making process,” Spicer said in response to a question on the issue.

But after two more questions on the same subject, the press secretary finally became slightly exasperated, adding, “If it was already a decision, we wouldn’t be going through this process.”

Political pundit and vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Jonathan Schanzer commented shortly after the briefing that “recent stories about an expedited embassy move were false. Now U.S. and Israeli officials are apparently discussing in earnest.” He added that “the flood of copy has not matched the trickle of preliminary discussions.”

This process is at the very beginning, according to a real official. The "scoops" until now have not been sourced to people involved.— Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) January 23, 2017

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

