North Korea launched a number of short-range missiles from an east coastal launching site on Saturday, even as the United States and South Korea were in the midst of war games preparing for an attack.

The missiles flew about 155 miles to the northeast before landing in the sea, according to South Korean military officials.

There were three short-range ballistic missiles launched, United States Pacific Command spokesperson Commander Dave Benham told reporters. It is not yet clear precisely which missiles were launched.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the three ballistic missile launches from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” Commander Benham said. “The U.S. Pacific Command determined the three ballistic missile launches from North Korea did not pose a threat to Guam.”