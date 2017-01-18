web analytics
January 18, 2017 / 20 Tevet, 5777
Otto Freundlich, Len Lye, Lygia Clark, Blinky Palermo in Israel Museum’s The Shadow of Color

Otto Freundlich, Composition, 1935, Gouache on paper on wood panel, 108 x 99 cm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Musée de Pontoise, France


The Israel Museum Jerusalem exhibition The Shadow of Color” (through April 22, 2017) brings together for the first time works by four pioneering artists who, despite working in different times and places, developed similar visual languages – shedding new light on 20th-century abstract art.

Brazilian painter and installation artist Lygia Clark created innovative interactive works.

Otto Freundlich – theoretician, political activist, painter, and sculptor – belonged to the first generation of abstract artists, working alongside Braque and Picasso (see image above).

Len Lye, A Colour Box, 1935, 35mm frame. / Photo credit: Courtesy of the Len Lye Foundation and the British Postal Museum and Archive.

Len Lye, a multi-disciplinary artist from New Zealand, was a pioneer of animated film-making.

Blinky Palermo was known for his “fabric paintings.” For all four, form, color, and shadow lay at the heart of their work, blurring the boundary between two-dimensional and three-dimensional art.

The Shadow of Color — Otto Freundlich, Len Lye, Lygia Clark, and Blinky Palermo

December 22, 2016-April 22, 2017

Location: Palevsky Design Pavilion, Ayala Zacks Abramov Pavilion for Israel Art

