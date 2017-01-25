Outrage: Germany to Observe Holocaust Remembrance Day while Funding Anti-Israel NGO



An image from the Zochrot 2003 exhibition 'The Truth'

Photo Credit: Zochrot website



Zionist organization Im Tirtzu has released, ahead of the Friday, Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a report documenting the German government’s funding of Zochrot, an Israeli NGO dedicated to “decolonizing” the Land of Israel by promoting the “right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

According to the UN, Palestinian refugees belong to a special legal group sanctioned by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), whose refugee status is inherited, so that children born today to descendants of Arabs who left what used to be known as Mandatory Palestine in 1948 retain their right to all the special supports afforded all the “Palestinian refugees” over the past 70 years. This while in all other groups of refugees, only the individuals who fled their countries are eligible for this special status.

Zochrot (“women remembering” in Hebrew) is an NGO established in 2002 to “promote acknowledgement and accountability for the ongoing injustices of the Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe of 1948 and the reconceptualization of the Return as the imperative redress of the Nakba and a chance for a better life for all the country’s inhabitants.”

According to Zochrot, “This Return will be a central and essential part of the creation of a multicultural democratic space and a joint and equitable fabric of life for all inhabitants of this country on all levels (from home and neighborhood to state level) and in all sectors.” In other words, it will hasten the disappearance of the Jewish State of Israel, making room for a multicultural, Arab-majority state.

According to the official Israeli Corporations Authority’s non-profit registrar cited in the Im Tirtzu report, from 2012-2016 the German government has provided more than $290,000 to Zochrot through two German foundations, Misereor and Rosa Luxemberg Stiftung, both of which are heavily funded by the German federal government.

According to Im Tirtzu, Zochrot utilizes this funding to launch anti-Israeli activities, including screening its “Film Festival on Nakba and the Right of Return” on college campuses during “Israeli Apartheid Week,” promoting an “iNakba” smartphone application, and accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing.”

In 2014, Zochrot officials, including CEO Eitan Bronstein, participated in the production of a radical video that dubbed the Holocaust “the best thing that ever happened” to the Jewish people.

So much for Holocaust Remembrance Day…

Im Tirtzu sent a letter to Germany’s ambassador to Israel Dr. Clemens Von Goetze an end to German funding for Zochrot. Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg wrote: “What gives the Government of Germany the right to undermine the character of another democratic and sovereign nation? We are calling on your government to immediately cease all funding of ‘Zochrot.’ This funding makes a mockery of any and all efforts to find a peaceful solution to any Israeli-Palestinian issues.”

The German Embassy has yet to respond, according to an Im Tirtzu press release, which also quotes Noah Klein, the son of two Holocaust survivors, who said: “As a child of two Holocaust survivors I appreciate that despite the horrors of the Holocaust, Germany has been a great friend and supporter of Israel. However, it is very painful to me that Germany is funding an anti-Israel NGO whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish State. The remnant of my family lives in Israel, and Germany’s funding of such an organization that seeks to destroy their future must stop.”

Lori Fagelston, also the daughter of Holocaust survivors, noted: “This funding is a disgrace like no other. Only a few generations have passed, and Germany is again committing another grave injustice against the Jewish People by funding this anti-Israel organization. This needs to stop immediately.”

CEO Peleg said in a statement: “The idea that Germany in 2017 is funding an organization that brazenly seeks to destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel is a disgrace. This funding is not only dishonors the memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, but is anti-democratic at its core. This is another painful example of foreign governments working to impose their unwanted policies on the State of Israel via anti-Israel NGOs from within.”

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

