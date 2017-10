Photo Credit: JewishPress.com News Briefs

A car of Israeli-Arabs exiting Bethlehem near northern Efrat were stoned by Palestinian Authority Arabs who mistook them for Jewish-Israelis due to their Israeli license plates, according to Hatzalah Judea and Samaria.

One of the people in the car was lightly injured on his hand, and the windshield of the car was broken.

Advertisement

The Israeli citizens met up with police and IDF near Efrat who assisted them.