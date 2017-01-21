Palestinian Authority ‘Congratulates’ President Donald Trump With Mixed Messages

Palestinian Authority Arabs burned pictures of US President Donald Trump while PA leader Mahmoud Abbas sent a note of "peace" and congratulations, in English, to the new president.



Israeli police detain a Palestinian Authority Arab protester on the day of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. The protest took place near the city of Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority had a mixed reaction to the inauguration on Friday of U.S. President Donald Trump.

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas sent a short note of congratulations to the new American president, wishing him well and saying he hopes to work with him to create a world that is more peaceful, secure and stable, in the midst of turmoil that has reached tragic proportions.

Abbas expressed the hope that President Trump will help to bring about a peaceful future for all.

But while the Palestinian Authority leader expressed warm thoughts of peace in English, his citizens sent an entirely different message in Arabic and in their actions, with no arrests made by the Abbas government.

Posters were hung up protesting the proposed move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Protesters also held demonstrations on the streets of the Palestinian Authority, setting fire to a large photo of the new American president in one incident near a border crossing close to Bethlehem, just south of Jerusalem.

Another protest was held near the city of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

