One Arab was killed and three others were injured at around 6 pm local time Wednesday in an what appeared to have been a terrorist ‘work accident’ near the Judean city of Hebron.

The explosion reportedly blew their shoes off, according to Arab sources.

The victim was approximately 35 years old; the detonation of the bomb occurred next to the neighborhood of Tufach, the sources reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency medical response team arrived on the scene to treat and evacuate the wounded, and transport the victim.

A number of armed Arab men were seen in photos of the incident wearing different types of uniforms ranging from black to green-colored fatigues, all equipped with various types of assault rifles. While some of them undoubtedly were members of the Palestinian Authority Special Police Force, it is not likely that all of them bore that distinction.