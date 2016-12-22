Passenger Ejected From Jet Blue Flight After Harassing Ivanka Trump and Children

Ivanka Trump and her children were targeted by an abusive passenger on Jet Blue who decided he could verbally attack the daughter of America's president-elect.



A businesswoman and former model, Ivanka Trump's speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention was peppered with stories from her childhood. She says Donald Trump has made wage equality a practice in his company throughout his entire career.

Photo Credit: Ali Shaker / VOA / Wikimedia Commons



Holiday “cheer” is vastly overrated when it comes to travel and dealing with loony travelers.

A passenger was thrown off a flight Thursday after deciding he could verbally abuse Ivanka Trump while she was seated with her small children in the coach section of a Jet Blue flight out of JFK International Airport during boarding, prior to departure.

According to TMZ, the wife of an “out of control” passenger on the flight tweeted an hour before the plane took off, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

That was some understatement.

The man did indeed hunt down the president-elect’s daughter and her family. He found Ivanka and her children already seated and began screaming at the eldest daughter of U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, “Your father is ruining the country!”

He then continued ranting, “Why is she on our flight!? She should be flying private.”

It apparently didn’t concern this man that he was holding his own child in his arms while screaming at others, according to an unidentified passenger who spoke with TMZ. The eyewitness told the website that Ivanka ignored her attacker and tried to distract her children with some crayons.

Fortunately, she and her husband, Jared Kushner, didn’t have to deal with this abuse on her own: according to the site, a number of her cousins were also in coach.

The attacker, meanwhile, was “escorted” off the flight by JetBlue personnel, screaming that he was being kicked off the “expressing his opinion.”

