Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot / 2017 Munich Security Conference

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the gathering at the 2017 Munich Security Conference this weekend that he believes peace between Russia, Ukraine and the border between is not yet within reach.

“I think peace is only possible, when none of the parties to the conflict think they can win. I’m not sure we are yet there,” Guterres said.

“I’m afraid that some might still think – and I think it’s a total illusion – that they might win that war.”