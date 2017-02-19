Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot / 2017 Munich Security Conference
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the gathering at the 2017 Munich Security Conference this weekend that he believes peace between Russia, Ukraine and the border between is not yet within reach.

“I think peace is only possible, when none of the parties to the conflict think they can win. I’m not sure we are yet there,” Guterres said.

“I’m afraid that some might still think – and I think it’s a total illusion – that they might win that war.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

