The PLFP claims they have acquired personal information on all the Israel members of Knesset, including their home addresses and emails, according to a report on Channel 20.

They said they plan to use that information to attack the Israeli legislatures.

The PFLP made the announcement on the anniversary of the assassination of one of their terrorist leaders, Abu Ali Mustafa.

The PFLP were responsible for the assassination of Minister Rechavam “Ghandi” Ze’evi in 2001, the massacre of the Fogel family in Itamar, and the Har Nof synagogue massacre, among their many attacks.