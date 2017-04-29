Photo Credit: pixabay

Cell phone service was blocked in Israel’s southern Nitzana area on Saturday, after Israel’s Prison Services (IPS) attempted to block cell phone access for jailed security prisoners in Ketziot and Nafha prisons, according to Ynet.

The security prisoners are illegally using cellphones during their hunger strike. One of the jailed terrorists’ demands are phones in their cell blocks. They use the phone to organize additional terror activities and keep in touch with fellow Hamas and Palestinian Authority terrorists.

The cellphone blocking attempt blocked more than just cellphone conversations.

It also blocked cellular communications between automated agricultural equipment in the area, such as irrigation services to their remote controlling computers.

The IPS said the problem was resolved.