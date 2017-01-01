PM Netanyahu: I Grieve At The Passing Of… My Cherished Friend, Ya’akov Ne’eman

PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara send their deepest condolences to the wife of former Justice Minister Ya'akov Ne'eman, z'l, close friends of the couple.



Then-Justice Minister Ya'akov Ne'eman speaks before the Knesset plenum, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on, Dec 08, 2009.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released this statement Sunday evening in response to the passing of former Justice Minister Ya’akov Ne’eman:

“I grieve at the passing of one of our beloved and one of my cherished friends, Ya’akov Ne’eman.

“Ya’akov Ne’eman was a leading jurist in this country, with a sharp mind and a warm Jewish heart, a man of strong nationalist positions.

“With that, he always sought the way of compromise and dialogue, as he did when he led the Ne’eman Committee, and with sensitivity and wisdom, dealt with the issue of conversion.

“Ya’akov entered public service as the director-general of the Ministry of Finance; he became the Minister of Finance and Minister of Justice.

“I found in him a wonderful partner in public activism. As Finance Minister he led and supported important reforms, primarily in the foreign exchange market that made a huge change in the Israeli economy.

“My wife and I send his wife Hadassah, his children and his grandchildren, condolences from the bottom of our hearts.”

The former minister made his home in the Talbiyeh neighborhood of Jerusalem. He is survived by his wife Hadassah and their six children.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

