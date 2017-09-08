Photo Credit: Haim Zach, GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, in Jerusalem, Sept. 7 2017

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem Thursday with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who is leading a trade delegation to Israel.

The two discussed ways to advance cooperation between Israel and Iowa, especially in water, technology and agriculture.

The Iowa delegation is slated to sign two inter-university agreements, with Tel Aviv University and the Volcani Center.

Governor Reynolds also invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Iowa.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

