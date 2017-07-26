Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah traveled Wednesday (July 26) to the northern Israeli village of Maghar to pay condolences to the family of Israeli Police officer Ha’il Stawi, who was murdered nearly two weeks ago by three Arab terrorists in Jerusalem.

The couple also traveled to the village of Hurfish to visit the family of Kamil Sna’an, the second police officer who was murdered with P.O. Stawi in the terrorist attack at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Druze families observe mourning rituals that are similar to those in Judaism.

In addition to the two murdered officers, several other police officers were wounded.

Officer Stawi’s wife had just given birth to a son three weeks before the attack. The father of Officer Sna’an is a former Knesset member.