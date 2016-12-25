PM to Cabinet: I Told Kerry, Friends Don’t Take Friends to the Security Council [video]



PM Netanyahu's Remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting, Dec. 25, 2016

Photo Credit: Screenshot



On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet ministers, “I told John Kerry on Thursday, friends don’t take friends to the Security Council.” Alas, Kerry and his boss, President Barack Obama, last Friday revealed themselves as less than friends of the Jewish State.

“Over decades, American administrations and Israeli governments had disagreed about settlements, but we agreed that the Security Council was not the place to resolve this issue. We knew that going there would make negotiations harder and drive peace further away,” Netanyahu noted.

“I share ministers’ feelings, anger and frustration vis-à-vis the unbalanced resolution that is very hostile to the State of Israel, and which the [UN] Security Council passed in an unworthy manner,” Netanyahu confessed, adding that “from the information that we have, we have no doubt that the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed.”

“This is, of course, in complete contradiction of the traditional American policy that was committed to not trying to dictate terms for a permanent agreement, like any issue related to them in the Security Council, and, of course, the explicit commitment of President Obama himself, in 2011, to refrain from such steps, Netanyahu said.

However, the PM said he was “encouraged by the statements of our friends in the United States, Republicans and Democrats alike. They understand how reckless and destructive this UN resolution was, they understand that the Western Wall isn’t occupied territory.” He also said that he was looking forward “to working with those friends and with the new administration when it takes office next month. And I take this opportunity to wish Israel’s Christian citizens and our Christian friends around the world a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Netanyahu promised to “do whatever is necessary so that Israel will not be damaged by this shameful resolution and I also tell the ministers here, we must act prudently, responsibly and calmly, in both actions and words. I ask ministers to act responsibly as per the directives that will be given today at the Security Cabinet meeting immediately following this meeting. I have also asked the Foreign Ministry to prepare an action plan regarding the UN and other international elements, which will be submitted to the Security Cabinet within one month. Until then, of course, we will consider our steps.”

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

