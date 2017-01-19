PM Urging Israelis to Attend Oleh Corporal’s Funeral [video]



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon added his own video call on Israelis to attend the funeral of Corporal Viacheslav Gregory, an IDF soldier who made Aliya from the Ukraine and was killed in a maintenance accident on the Golan Heights this week.

מבקש מכם להגיע להלווית חייל צה”ל, ויאצסלב (סלבה) גרגאי, בשעה 14:30 בבית העלמין בראשון לציון

Posted by ‎Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו‎ on Thursday, January 19, 2017

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

