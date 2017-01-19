web analytics
January 19, 2017 / 21 Tevet, 5777
PM Urging Israelis to Attend Oleh Corporal’s Funeral [video]

Photo Credit: Screnshot


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon added his own video call on Israelis to attend the funeral of Corporal Viacheslav Gregory, an IDF soldier who made Aliya from the Ukraine and was killed in a maintenance accident on the Golan Heights this week.

 

מבקש מכם להגיע להלווית חייל צה”ל, ויאצסלב (סלבה) גרגאי, בשעה 14:30 בבית העלמין בראשון לציון

Posted by ‎Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו‎ on Thursday, January 19, 2017

 

 

