web analytics
January 3, 2017 / 5 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Police Arrest 14 Suspects in Istanbul Nightclub Attack Investigation

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Police outside the Istanbul Reina nightclub early Sunday morning

Police outside the Istanbul Reina nightclub early Sunday morning
Photo Credit: Screenshot


Police in Istanbul on Tuesday arrested six suspects in connection with the New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people, a security official told Anadolu.

On Monday, eight people were arrested by Istanbul anti-terror police. An anonymous police source revealed that these first suspects are already “testifying.”

Police would not release the names of the 14 suspects, but according to Anadolu none of them is the actual lone gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub early Sunday morning.

Authorities have released security camera images of the suspected killer, who shot dead a police officer and civilian outside the club on the European shore of the Bosporus before entering and opening fire on the people inside.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
facebook-is-scary
‘Facebook Law’ Passes Knesset Preliminary Vote

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/police-arrest-14-suspects-in-istanbul-nightclub-attack-investigation/2017/01/03/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: