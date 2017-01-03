Police Arrest 14 Suspects in Istanbul Nightclub Attack Investigation



Police in Istanbul on Tuesday arrested six suspects in connection with the New Year’s Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people, a security official told Anadolu.

On Monday, eight people were arrested by Istanbul anti-terror police. An anonymous police source revealed that these first suspects are already “testifying.”

Police would not release the names of the 14 suspects, but according to Anadolu none of them is the actual lone gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub early Sunday morning.

Authorities have released security camera images of the suspected killer, who shot dead a police officer and civilian outside the club on the European shore of the Bosporus before entering and opening fire on the people inside.

