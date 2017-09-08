Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli Police joined with Shin Bet intelligence agents, Border Guard Police officers and IDF soldiers from the Etzion Regional Brigade in an operation to arrest terrorists involved in stoning attacks on Israeli drivers traveling along Route 356.

According to police indictments were filed this week against 17 suspects who were charged with rioting and stoning attacks that endangered human life on the roads.

“Israel Police, together with security personnel will use all means with determination and continue to focus their efforts to seize and arrest rioters involved in stoning attacks, who try to harm civilians and endanger their lives. Security forces will continue to work for the safety and well-being of local residents,” police said in a statement.