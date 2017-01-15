Police Officer Hurt, Patrol Vehicles Damaged in Rahat Stoning Attack

Israel security forces were attacked by a gang of local Bedouin in the southern city of Rahat as they pursued a suspicious vehicle.



Rahat, the largest Bedouin city in Israel.

Photo Credit: David Shankbone / Wikimedia Commons



An Israeli police officer was wounded late Thursday night in a stoning attack on Israeli security forces by Negev Bedouin in their 20s and 30s who were trying to cover for a suspicious-looking vehicle that fled into a neighborhood in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

Three security patrol vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

At least 12 of the attackers were arrested and on Sunday their remand was extended, according to the Hebrew-language 0404 website. The incident occurred during routine operations by Israel Police and Border Guard Police officers.

The car they were investigating was traveling without lights and without any identifying license plates.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle after it stopped inside the city, and then they fled on foot, escaping into the neighborhood, according to police. The security officers were pelted with stones by the Bedouin residents when they began to chase the suspects.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: