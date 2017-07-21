Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Israeli police have set up roadblocks at all the entrances to Jerusalem on Friday.

Anyone the police suspect is coming to Jerusalem to cause disruptions and violence in connection to the Temple Mount and the Old City is being denied entrance to the capital.

There have been reports that entire buses have been turned around.

This Friday, due to the expectations of Islamic violence, Muslim entry to the Old City and Temple Mount will be limited to men over the age of 50, and to all women, regardless of age. Otherwise, there are no restrictions on Muslims entering the Temple Mount compound, as long as they pass through a metal detector, as every other visitor is required to do.

The police said they expect leaders and public figures to turn to their people and to denounce expressions of incitement and violence, and expect, even more so, that they will show greater responsibility and act to calm things down.