Polygamist Arab MK to PA: Sever Ties with Israel over Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

MK Talab Abu Arar (Joint Arab List) Arab List) on Friday called on the Palestinian Authority to sever its security cooperation with Israel at Once, Israel Radio reported. Abu Arar suggested the PA must now enlist the entire world against the policies of President Trump and Prime Minster Netanyahu.

Abu Arar predicted the new policy announced at the White House on Wednesday will lead to “burning down the whole world” and to the “burial of a political resolution” of the Israeli-Arab conflict.

MK Abu Arar is a Bedouin Israeli Arab who entered the Knesset with the United Arab List in 2013.

MK Abu Arar’s official Knesset email address was discovered among the 36 million email addresses registered to the affair website Ashley Madison. Abu Arar, already with two wives (and 10 children), denied he was a member of the disgraced site, telling Israel Radio: “Someone signed up with my e-mail address in order to sully my reputation.” His membership was discovered by Isreallycool.com.

The cooperation between Israeli and PA security forces originates from the Oslo Accords II, Article XII, which designates a “joint Coordination and Cooperation Committee for Mutual Security Purposes” of the two neighboring entities, “to guarantee public order and internal security for the Palestinians of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli security officials regularly praise this cooperation, but Arab critics see it as serving primarily the security of Israel.

