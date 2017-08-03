Photo Credit: Zack Wajsgras / Flash 90

The 43-year-old supermarket employee who was brutally stabbed on Wednesday in Yavneh by a Palestinian Authority terrorist remained in critical condition on Wednesday night, after doctors fought to save his life for seven hours in the operating room at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

The public is being asked to please pray for the swift recovery of Niv Gil ben Hadassah, whose condition remains extremely grave. (For those who recite psalms with others, click here for the “Tehillim Yachad” link for this individual.)