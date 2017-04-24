Photo Credit: Tazpit News Agency

A pregnant woman was stabbed in the stomach and back inside a hotel on Jerusalem’s Ben-Hillel street at around 10:10 AM on Monday.

Police have arrested two people, her husband and her significant other from eastern Jerusalem.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old woman was rushed to Sharei Tzedek hospital, where they operated on the woman and performed a C-Section.

Doctors managed to save both the baby and the mother.

Police say a fight broke out between the husband and the other man as to who was the father of the baby. Both were in the hotel room with her at the time of the fight.

It appears for now that it was the other man who stabbed the woman. He ran out of the hotel and was arrested soon after by police.

The husband was also arrested and a knife was found on him.