Pres. Rivlin: Challenges Are Opportunities to Show We Can Live Together

President Reuven Rivlin meets with Israeli Ambassadors to Egypt and Jordan.

Photo Credit: Mark Neiman (GPO)



President Reuven Rivlin provided some extra moral support on Thursday to Israeli Ambassadors to Jordan and Egypt, who met with the president at his official residence in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Ambassador to Jordan, HE Eynat Shlein, and Ambassador to Egypt, HE David Govrin, told the president about their ongoing work and recent experiences in their posts.

President Rivlin spoke with them about the strengthening ties and growing cooperation between Israel and her neighbors in the Middle East and Mediterranean Basin.

“Thank you for all you are doing to represent Israel, and help us strengthen ties and friendships that would have seemed impossible years ago,” the president said.

“Our relationships with Jordan and Egypt especially constitute a crucial strategic alliance for all,” President Rivlin said.

He went on to stress that the shared challenges and threats faced by many in the Middle East required close cooperation, and added that “these challenges also provide us the opportunities to show that we can live together in this region, in peace and prosperity.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

