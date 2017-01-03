Pres. Rivlin to France: Without Negotiations, No ‘Solution’ Can Be Reached

Israeli Pres. Reuven Rivlin tells French Senate Pres. Gerard Larcher, "There are no shortcuts in the Middle East."



President Reuven Rivlin

Photo Credit: Flash 90



President Reuven Rivlin met Tuesday morning with Gerard Larcher, the President of the French Senate, who is visiting Israel this week.

President Rivlin told the French official that Israel appreciates French concern over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but said, “There are no shortcuts in the Middle East.”

The Israeli president said the solution to the conflict requires building trust and direct negotiations between the two sides.

“Without trust,” he said, “no solution will work. Without negotiations, no solution can be reached.”

President Rivlin also told Monsieur Larcher that the recent UN Security Council resolution 2334 condemning Jewish communities in post 67 territories was not helpful in building trust. Instead, he said, that vote had pushed the two sides further away from peace.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

