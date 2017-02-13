Pres. Rivlin Urges One State, One Solution at Jerusalem Conference



President Reuven Rivlin speaks at 14th annual Jerusalem Conference, sponsored by B'Sheva.

Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO



Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin declared Monday that he supports full annexation of Judea and Samaria.Rivlin made the statement in his address at the opening of the 14th Jerusalem Conference.He said that Arabs who are currently part of the Palestinian Authority should be granted full Israeli citizenship and equal rights in the event that Israel annexes Judea and Samaria.Rivlin, who has been a supporter of the "one-state solution" for many years, said the sovereignty of the State of Israel must be in ALL of the blocs.However, the president underlined the point that "There are no separate laws for Israelis and for non-Israelis."

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.