Photo Credit: .

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a delegation comprising the heads of American-Jewish organizations on Sunday. The meeting included the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Khaled Fawzy.

A presidency spokesperson said that “during the meeting, the president stressed his keenness to receive delegations representing different [groups] from American society, in order to strengthen the bridges of communication and mutual understanding about the nature of the challenges facing the region, and ways of addressing them.”

Advertisement

Sisi said that the next stage in American-Egyptian relations requires strengthening these relations in every field, while, as Sisi put it, Egypt is working on economic developments and fighting terrorism at the same time.