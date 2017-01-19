President-elect Intends to ‘Really Show His Respect for Israel’ Says Press Secretary Spicer

Incoming President Donald Trump intends to " make sure that we continue to support our ally Israel," says new White House Press Secy Sean Spicer.



Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

America’s new president – by 12 noon Friday, U.S. President Donald J. Trump – intends to show “the importance of Israel in the Middle East,” according to incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

In his first news conference with the White House press pool, Spicer was asked about Mr. Trump’s campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and asked if he could “confirm that he’s decided to do it.”

Spicer’s reply was not nearly as definitive as that which his boss gave two nights ago when he told the Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom at the Chairman’s Global Dinner in Washington DC, “You know I’m not a person who breaks promises.” Here’s what the new White House Press Secretary replied:

“What I can tell you is, stay tuned. There’ll be a further announcement on that.

“And I think the president’s made very clear that Israel is … has not gotten the attention it deserves, or the respect in the last eight years. He intends to really show his respect for Israel, the importance of it in the Middle East, and I think he’s continued to talk with his team – both Ambassador-designate David Friedman, Jared Kushner, others, Rex Tillerson, about how we’re going to work with Israel.

“I think first and foremost how to make sure that we continue to support our ally Israel. That is something that is going to be the priority of this administration.”

