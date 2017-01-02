President Rivlin Gets Annual Strategic Survey for Israel, Warns: We Don’t Yet Know Middle East Policies of President-elect Trump

President Rivlin warned that Israel's risk level is much higher this year due to changes about to take place in the US and Europe.



President Reuven Rivlin receives annual Strategic Survey for Israel, 2016-2017.

Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO



Israel does not yet know what President-elect Donald Trump has in store, policy-wise, for the Middle East, President Reuven Rivlin warned Monday, and added that the political agenda this year in Europe has raised the level of uncertainty and the need for “readiness” even further in the Jewish State.

The president made the remarks upon receiving the “2016-17 Strategic Survey for Israel” produced by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at his official residence in Jerusalem.

“The ‘Strategic Survey’ always considers elements of uncertainty,” he said. “However, this year more than ever uncertainty is especially high.” He noted that elections are being held in France, Germany annd elsewhere. “Uncertainty is always a recipe for risk, and also for opportunities and we need know how to deal with it – and utilize it – wherever possible.”

Nevertheless, he said, there are also things that do not change. One of those he pointed to is the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“We must begin to think practically, to allow us to build the conditions for future agreements with the Palestinians. There is no other choice, we must begin to think ahead, how we can get out of the political stalemate. Included in this Strategic Survey are a number of articles and ideas, which open horizons to real practical thinking on building the conditions for future agreements with the Palestinians.”

The INSS ‘Strategic Survey’ is open to the public, enabling every Israeli to understand individually the significant security and political challenges currently faced by the State. The document also provides recommendations on “the ways to deal with” those challenges.

“The conclusion is that Israel must preserve its independence in order to safeguard its essential interests,” the president commented. “Yet in the same breath, you make clear that specifically for the sake of this security and independence, Israel must have cooperation with as many countries as possible in our region and around the world. You highlight that sovereignty and security will never be assured only with high walls and military might. Today more than ever, this is a message of unparalleled importance.”

