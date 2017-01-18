President Rivlin Getting Pacemaker



President Reuven Rivlin

President Reuven Rivlin over the weekend will undergo a procedure to be fitted with a pacemaker. In order for the procedure to be carried out, the President will be admitted to hospital for around 24 hours, before returning to work, a spokesperson for the President said in an email statement.

The President’s doctors have recently detected cardiac arrhythmia requiring greater monitoring capability. The procedure will be carried out without general anesthesia, and, following a short hospitalization period, the President is expected to return to his official Jerusalem Residence.

Rivlin, 77, a vegetarian since the late 1960s, was elected as President of Israel on June 10, 2014. He is married to Nechama Rivlin, and they have four children.

