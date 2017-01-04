Protesters Heat Up Atmosphere Outside As Military Judge Begins Verdict for IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria

Protesters became increasingly agitated as it appeared a military judge was not going to acquit IDF soldier Elor Azaria.



Protester at IDF headquarters being taken away by police

Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS



Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Military Court where the Judge Maya Heller picked apart the various claims of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria prior to handing down a verdict on charges of manslaughter against him.

“Azaria! Azaria!” protesters shouted, even as Judge Heller said, “Azaria acted coldly and with calculation, took his time clearing people. This does not work with acting toward immediate danger.”

Protesters meanwhile were blocking the main road outside the Kirya military base, also home to IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

It appeared the judge was leading up to a guilty verdict: had she been working towards acquittal, she would not have been listing all of the negative behaviors displayed by the defendant.

Meanwhile, the increasingly distraught protesters were breaking through the blockades police had set up to contain the demonstration.

“We have adopted the conclusion that the terrorist’s death was caused by the shooting by Azaria,” she said, and cited testimony from the soldier’s commanding officer who had recalled the medic had said the terrorist “deserved to die.”

Judge Heller continued her analysis, saying there was no real indication that Azaria felt threatened in any way by the injured terrorist.

Meanwhile, there were reports of police violence and arrests, along with a statement by Israel Police that officers had “arrested two suspects on the spot for violating public order. The protests blocked the Highway 20 to the increases, in both directions.”

The judge discussed the case in the courtroom for nearly two hours prior to rendering a decision.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: