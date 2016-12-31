Public Menorah Vandalized by Teens in South Orange, NJ

Vandals damaged a public menorah in South Orange, New Jersey on the sixth night of Chanukah, but were spotted by security cameras.



A group of three male teenagers was spotted late Thursday night, the sixth candle of Chanukah, vandalizing a public menorah in the city of South Orange, New Jersey.

One of the vandals was seen damaging the menorah, accompanied by two other teens in Spiotta Park, n ear the Village Plaza.

Their crime was spotted by security cameras, and the footage was publicized by the Coordination Forum for Countering Anti-Semitism.

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

