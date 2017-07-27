Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a deal with the Syrian regime this week to continue the deployment of troops in the country for the next 49 years.

According to the agreement, which was signed by Russia and Syria on January 18, 2017, there will also be an option to extend the arrangement for periods of 25 years, according to TASS.

Syria transferred to Russia a plot of land at the Hmeymim Air Base and the installations located there, according to the protocol, which also spells out the status of Russian military personnel and their civilian families.

On Wednesday, Putin signed a federal law ratifying the protocol to the agreement on deployment of the air force personnel from the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.