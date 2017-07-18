Photo Credit: rotter.com

Home Front Command carried out a test of the Red Alert rocket siren activation system on Tuesday morning, beginning at 10:05 am.

Air raid sirens activated in Tzfat (Safed), Rosh Pina, Tiberias and all the surrounding areas.

In the case of an actual emergency, a second Red Alert siren would have immediately been repeated — but wasn’t since there was no need.

The routine test is being carried out in all areas of the country, one section at a time, to make sure all parts of the system is up to date and in good repair.