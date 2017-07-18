Photo Credit: rotter.com
Israeli kindergarteners duck for cover during Code Red alert, July 16, 2014

Home Front Command carried out a test of the Red Alert rocket siren activation system on Tuesday morning, beginning at 10:05 am.

Air raid sirens activated in Tzfat (Safed), Rosh Pina, Tiberias and all the surrounding areas.

In the case of an actual emergency, a second Red Alert siren would have immediately been repeated — but wasn’t since there was no need.

The routine test is being carried out in all areas of the country, one section at a time, to make sure all parts of the system is up to date and in good repair.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

